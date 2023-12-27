Waterloo man charged in shooting now facing new charges
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A man charged in a Waterloo shooting earlier this month is now facing new charges.
Prosecutors have charged Marqwane Smith with second-degree theft. Court documents say he stole more than $6,600 in music equipment from a business in October.
Smith was previously charged in a shooting on December 10th. Court documents say Smith and a group attacked a man before he was shot several times. The victim survived.
Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.