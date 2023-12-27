Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers
Advertise With Us

Waterloo man charged in shooting now facing new charges

Prosecutors previously charged Smith in a shooting from December 10th.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A man charged in a Waterloo shooting earlier this month is now facing new charges.

Prosecutors have charged Marqwane Smith with second-degree theft. Court documents say he stole more than $6,600 in music equipment from a business in October.

Smith was previously charged in a shooting on December 10th. Court documents say Smith and a group attacked a man before he was shot several times. The victim survived.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christmas day shooting in Iowa City
Multiple people taken into custody after Christmas Day shooting in Iowa City
On December 25th, at approximately 8:53 pm, emergency crews responded to the 14000 block of...
Davenport man commits assault, causes $17,000 in damage leaving Christmas party
Officials looking for person who stole donated cans from Iowa fire department
Officials looking for person who stole donated cans from Iowa fire department
An image of a tree stolen from state of Iowa property and entered into evidence against Jason...
Iowa tree thief not protected under 800-year-old English Law
David Schultz
Authorities offering $2,000 for information on David Schultz

Latest News

Iowa Freedom Rock painter creates mural for Radcliffe American Legion
‘Freedom Rock’ painter creates mural for Radcliffe American Legion
Marqwane Smith
Waterloo man charged in shooting now facing new charges
Iowa Freedom Rock painter creates mural for Radcliffe American Legion
Iowa Freedom Rock painter creates mural in Radcliffe
First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Corey Thompson tracks precipitation in eastern Iowa,...
First Alert Forecast: Wednesday midday, December 27