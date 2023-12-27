Two rounds of rain/snow potential today, Thursday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A slow-moving set of low pressure systems will keep our weather active for a couple of more days, with wintry conditions possible at times.

The first potential round of snow, or a rain and snow mix, comes today. An area of low pressure that caused some of our snow showers on Tuesday has only moved a few hundred miles since then, and is still close enough to influence our weather today. Areas of light snow have been seen in parts of southern Iowa this morning, and additional waves of snow showers are possible. The most likely area to see this will be along and south of the U.S. Highway 30 corridor, with the risk increasing the farther you go south. Some of this precipitation could mix with a little bit of rain at times as temperatures reach the upper 30s to around 40.

Snow that falls today will be fighting against warmer air temperatures and unfrozen ground, which will act to limit the potential for accumulation, especially during daylight hours. That being said, snow could fall fast enough at times to allow for some of it to stick, and a dusting to an inch of snow could occur. Some slick roadways could also develop while snow is falling, so be wary of that potential within snow showers. Slow down, use your headlights, and allow for extra stopping distance at intersections and between you and the car in front of you.

Precipitation winds down by this evening, with a decent amount of clearing possible tonight for many of us. This should allow lows to dip a little lower than the past couple of days, with readings in the upper 20s to around 30 for many.

A new area of cloud cover enters toward daybreak on Thursday, and areas of light snow could soon follow. This snow comes on the backside of a secondary area of low pressure that will be located to our east, so it will follow a northeast-to-southwest path through the TV9 viewing area. Much more of the area could get involved in this compared to today, with only parts of our northwest zone potentially escaping the chance. Some of this activity could linger into Friday night, as well. Yet again, though, we’ll see highs that reach the mid to upper 30s.

Similar to today’s round, warmer temperatures will be a limiting factor for accumulation. That being said, this second round carries a somewhat better chance for accumulation, with areas of slick roadways possible during parts of the day. Any snow that falls outside of daylight hours will have a better chance of sticking and causing some slick spots, too. Around an inch, or less, could again stick. It’s a marginal situation, though, due to the temperatures. Just be prepared to deploy some of those safe winter driving techniques as described above.

The potential for snowfall accumulation between Wednesday, Dec. 27, and early Friday, Dec. 29, 2023. (KCRG)

After any remaining rain or snow winds down on Thursday night, we’ll see clouds gradually decrease on Friday. Temperatures won’t show a whole lot of change on the last day of the shortened work week, with highs still aiming for the mid 30s to low 40s. Clearer skies on Friday night allow for lows on Saturday to be in the low to mid 20s, which will be colder than most of the week to that point.

A cold front moves through on Saturday night, which could bring a couple of snow showers with it. More notably, it brings in a reinforcing shot of some colder air, which results in temperatures turning chillier for the New Year’s holiday period. Highs will be in the upper 20s to low 30s, with lows in the 10s to low 20s. While not bitterly cold, and in many cases not even below normal for this time of year, it’ll still be a bit of a shock given recent extreme warmth.

Quieter weather continues into the first week of 2024, with temperatures bouncing around the 30s for highs and dry conditions.

