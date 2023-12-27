Two Cedar Rapids men arrested following police chase

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On December 27th, 2023, at approximately 10:35 am, a Linn County Sheriff’s Deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a Ford Econoline Van near the Hollywood Blvd. NE and Lawrence St. NE intersection.

Officials say the van fled after the deputy attempted to pull him over. The van traveled northbound on Sherman St., west on Texas Ave., northbound on Center Point Rd., east on 42nd St., and then back south on Sherman St. before finally coming to a stop in the 1400 block of Miami Dr. NE.

The driver was identified as 34-year-old Michael Redenbaugh of Cedar Rapids. He was charged with:

Driving While License Under Suspension

Attempting to Elude

Disobedience to a Traffic Control Device.

Another individual, 50-year-old Jon Paul Hampshire, was also arrested for an outstanding warrant.

