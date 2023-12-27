Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers
Advertise With Us

Two Cedar Rapids men arrested following police chase

Michael Redenbaugh & Jon Hampshire
Michael Redenbaugh & Jon Hampshire(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 2:42 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On December 27th, 2023, at approximately 10:35 am, a Linn County Sheriff’s Deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a Ford Econoline Van near the Hollywood Blvd. NE and Lawrence St. NE intersection.

Officials say the van fled after the deputy attempted to pull him over. The van traveled northbound on Sherman St., west on Texas Ave., northbound on Center Point Rd., east on 42nd St., and then back south on Sherman St. before finally coming to a stop in the 1400 block of Miami Dr. NE.

The driver was identified as 34-year-old Michael Redenbaugh of Cedar Rapids. He was charged with:

  • Driving While License Under Suspension
  • Attempting to Elude
  • Disobedience to a Traffic Control Device.

Another individual, 50-year-old Jon Paul Hampshire, was also arrested for an outstanding warrant.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christmas day shooting in Iowa City
Multiple people taken into custody after Christmas Day shooting in Iowa City
On December 25th, at approximately 8:53 pm, emergency crews responded to the 14000 block of...
Davenport man commits assault, causes $17,000 in damage leaving Christmas party
Officials looking for person who stole donated cans from Iowa fire department
Officials looking for person who stole donated cans from Iowa fire department
An image of a tree stolen from state of Iowa property and entered into evidence against Jason...
Iowa tree thief not protected under 800-year-old English Law
David Schultz
Authorities offering $2,000 for information on David Schultz

Latest News

FILE: Police lights
Police looking for suspects involved in large Christmas Eve fight in Storm Lake
Photo by: Crossroads, INC.
Christmas light display damaged, stolen in Muscatine
Marqwane Smith
Waterloo man charged in shooting now facing new charges
Iowa Freedom Rock painter creates mural for Radcliffe American Legion
‘Freedom Rock’ painter creates mural for Radcliffe American Legion