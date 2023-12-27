Ski resorts temporarily closed due to warm weather

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - It’s a quiet day on the slopes for those looking to ski.

Chestnut Mountain Resort in Galena says they’ve had to close because of the warm, wet weather. The resort’s Facebook page says they’ll keep everyone posted on re-opening.

Sundown Mountain in Dubuque says it will be closed through at least Thursday because of the weather.

Both resorts say they plan to decide whether they will be open this weekend soon.

