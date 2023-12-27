Reflecting on the highs and lows of the Iowa restaurant industry in 2023

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A national survey found that the restaurant industry saw a healthy jump in sales in 2023. But that didn’t help some places that were forced to close their doors in the past year.

District 23 in Cedar Rapids was just one of several establishments that shut its doors for good in 2023.

“We started this project maybe over a year ago, we worked on it and did a lot of work to it, and it just didn’t work out,” said Restaurant Owner, Gama Hernandez.

MasterCard found that the retail sales grew over 3% this holiday season, and that includes restaurant industry sales. That same study found the Restaurant sector was up 7.8% year over year.

So why are some places closing so soon?

Jessica Dunker with the Iowa Restaurant Association says the profits in the business still aren’t quite at the levels they were pre-pandemic.

“You might walk into a restaurant or bar that looks incredibly busy, and they are incredibly busy, but at the end of the day the profitability is just not there,” said Dunker.

The reason for that can range from restaurant to restaurant, but it typically has to with increased prices to compensate for the cost of labor. And a huge part of that is tips.

“If you’re in a full service restaurant where people are coming to the table and taking your order and creating an environment for you, those people are still really depending on tips as a tremendous portion of their income,” said Dunker.

She also said one way to help with the overall success of the restaurant industry is to pay with cash. Dunker said, on average, these businesses will pay between 1.5 and 3 percent in card processing fees.

