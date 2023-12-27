Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers
Advertise With Us

Police looking for suspects involved in large Christmas Eve fight in Storm Lake

FILE: Police lights
FILE: Police lights(MGN)
By Dean Welte
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Police in a northwest Iowa community are asking for the public’s help in identifying people they say were involved in a fight that happened the morning of Christmas Eve.

The Storm Lake Police Department says at about 3 a.m. on Dec. 24, officers were sent to the Oasis Event Center after they got reports of a large fight. The center is located on E Milwaukee Ave in Storm Lake and is a local event space.

“Now we don’t know what the original event was meant to be, but the ‘Main Event’ ended up being a giant fight between multiple subjects in the center of the dance floor,” stated the Storm Lake Police Department on its Facebook page.

Police say witnesses to the fight have not provided information on those involved and they are still looking for suspects.

If anyone recognizes the people in the photos below, or if they have information on the fight, they are asked to contact the SLPD at (712) 749-2525.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christmas day shooting in Iowa City
Multiple people taken into custody after Christmas Day shooting in Iowa City
On December 25th, at approximately 8:53 pm, emergency crews responded to the 14000 block of...
Davenport man commits assault, causes $17,000 in damage leaving Christmas party
Officials looking for person who stole donated cans from Iowa fire department
Officials looking for person who stole donated cans from Iowa fire department
An image of a tree stolen from state of Iowa property and entered into evidence against Jason...
Iowa tree thief not protected under 800-year-old English Law
David Schultz
Authorities offering $2,000 for information on David Schultz

Latest News

Photo by: Crossroads, INC.
Christmas light display damaged, stolen in Muscatine
Marqwane Smith
Waterloo man charged in shooting now facing new charges
Iowa Freedom Rock painter creates mural for Radcliffe American Legion
‘Freedom Rock’ painter creates mural for Radcliffe American Legion
Marqwane Smith
Waterloo man charged in shooting now facing new charges