Police looking for suspects involved in large Christmas Eve fight in Storm Lake

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Police in a northwest Iowa community are asking for the public’s help in identifying people they say were involved in a fight that happened the morning of Christmas Eve.

The Storm Lake Police Department says at about 3 a.m. on Dec. 24, officers were sent to the Oasis Event Center after they got reports of a large fight. The center is located on E Milwaukee Ave in Storm Lake and is a local event space.

“Now we don’t know what the original event was meant to be, but the ‘Main Event’ ended up being a giant fight between multiple subjects in the center of the dance floor,” stated the Storm Lake Police Department on its Facebook page.

Police say witnesses to the fight have not provided information on those involved and they are still looking for suspects.

If anyone recognizes the people in the photos below, or if they have information on the fight, they are asked to contact the SLPD at (712) 749-2525.

