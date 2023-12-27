One more day with rain and snow possible Thursday, turning quiet to end 2023

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One more day with snow showers is expected before things quiet down and sunshine returns for the last few days of 2023.

Precipitation winds down this evening with skies becoming partly to mostly cloudy tonight. With decent clearing, lows will be able to dip into the upper 20s and low 30s.

The latest satellite and radar data. (KCRG)

Early Thursday morning, an area of snow backs into northeast Iowa from the east, sliding southwestward during the morning and afternoon. This will again bring light rain and snow showers to the area during the day. This snow comes on the backside of a secondary area of low pressure that will be located to our east, so it will follow a northeast-to-southwest path through the TV9 viewing area, entering our central and southern zones late morning or early afternoon. Winds will also be a bit breezy, gusting to around 25 mph through the afternoon.

Northerly winds could be a bit of a bother at times tomorrow as they gust 20-25 mph during the day. (KCRG)

This round will be more widespread and a bit more robust as compared to the last few days but will still miss a large portion of our northwestern zone. Highs top out in the mid to upper 30s and ground temperatures are cooling, so the likelihood of some minor accumulation on grassy or elevated surfaces is increasing, but accumulation is again expected to be limited, under an inch, for most. Some could stick in heavier bands on roadways so drive with caution! This lingers into the evening, winding down overnight.

Another batch of snow showers moves in tomorrow morning from the east, spinning southwestward during the day. Most of this should be fairly light but some light accumulation is possible on grassy and elevated surfaces, especially in areas that get heavier snow bands. (KCRG)

The potential for snowfall accumulation through Thursday night. (KCRG)

On Friday, look for decreasing clouds with sunshine becoming abundant during the day. Highs climb to the upper 30s and lower 40s. Clearer skies on Friday night allow for lows on Saturday to be in the low to mid 20s, which will be colder than most of the week to that point.

A cold front moves through on Saturday night, which could bring a couple of snow showers with it. More notably, it brings in a reinforcing shot of some colder air, which results in temperatures turning chillier for the New Year’s holiday period. Highs will be in the upper 20s to low 30s, with lows in the 10s to low 20s. While not bitterly cold, and in many cases not even below normal for this time of year, it’ll still be a bit of a shock given recent extreme warmth.

Quieter weather continues into the first week of 2024, with temperatures bouncing around the 30s for highs and dry conditions.

