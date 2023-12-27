One killed in crash near Ellsworth

ELLSWORTH, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa State Patrol says a Kansas City man has died following a crash Tuesday on I-35 near Ellsworth in Hamilton County.

According to a crash report, a 2004 Chevy Avalanche was driving northbound on I-35 when the driver lost control on a bridge because of slick conditions. The pickup then rolled into the ditch, ejecting a passenger in the rear.

Jose Roger Rivera Vasquez was pronounced dead at the scene. State Patrol says he was not wearing a seatbelt.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Iowa authorities attribute speeding and people not wearing seatbelts to a rise in traffic deaths in Iowa. As of December 22, 364 people have died on Iowa roads in 2023.

