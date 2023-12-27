Nonprofit says Governor’s decision to stop federal summertime EBT program will mean more food insecurity

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A nonprofit organization says Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds’s decision to not accept millions of federal dollars for a summertime food assistance program would increase the number of hungry children.

Governor Reynolds made the announcement last week to reject $20 million used to help poor families pay for children while they are out of school. “Hunger Free America” collected data from the USDA. It showed that 1-7 children in Iowa lived in what’s called “food insecure households.” While the Governor said the Biden Administration needs to support state initiatives to curb hunger, the nonprofit said the Governor’s decision was only going to make matters worse.

Iowa has about 240 thousand children who qualify for the summertime EBT program that started during the pandemic. It has been a way for students who receive free and reduced lunches during the school year to have food when school is out for the summer.

Last week, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced the state of Iowa would no longer be taking part in the federal program.

“When I saw that the Governor of Iowa decided to turn away more than $20 million in federal funding that would feed hungry children, I was perplexed,” said CEO Joel Berg.

“Hunger Free America” is a nonprofit that advocates to end hunger nationally. He said this decision to reject this federal money doesn’t make sense when you look at recent USDA data.

“1-10 Iowans live in homes that can’t afford enough food,” said Berg. “1-7 children in Iowa struggle against food insecurity. It’s really just inconsolable to me that the state in which so many kids are struggling against hunger would say no to federal funds to reduce hunger.”

Governor Reynolds said in her statement that: “Federal COVID-era cash benefit programs are not sustainable and don’t provide long-term solutions for the issues impacting children and families.”

“An EBT card does nothing to promote nutrition at a time when childhood obesity has become an epidemic.”

Berg said this decision will only harm vulnerable Iowans.

“The reason low-income people don’t buy as much healthy food as they would like is not that they are purposely choosing to buy unhealthy foods, it’s that they can’t afford it,” said Berg. “If you care morally about families being healthier, if you care economically about having the state of Iowa spend less on health care, then you should support more federal funds to help people obtain healthier food.”

