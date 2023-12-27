The Linn County Solid Waste Agency shares what should be recycled during the holidays

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -On Christmas morning, we’ll wake up to colorful lights twinkling on houses and carefully wrapped presents nestled under the tree. However, once the presents are opened and trees taken down, people will dispose of cardboard boxes, wrapping paper and broken lights.

“It does really pick up around the holidays you can see inside our Resource and Recovery Building right now we already have a lot of material that’s coming in. We see that post Black Friday all those packages coming in, so we get a lot of cardboard, we’re getting just a lot of general recyclables too.” Joe Horaney from the Linn County Solid Waste Agency explained.

The Linn County Solid Waste agency is asking for the public’s help to keep their operations running smoothly.

For example, broken holiday lights shouldn’t go in the regular trash or recycling.

“Christmas lights are not recyclable with your paper, your fibers, your plastics, your aluminum, and steel cans, that needs to be handled separately it goes to a completely different company for the processing. So when you put that in there it’s just contamination for them and they’re going to throw them out.” Horaney described.

Recycling holiday lights at the Linn County Solid Waste Agency’s site is free.

Curb side pick up is the best option for real Christmas trees.

“So you can put it out curbside if you live in the city of Cedar Rapids, if you live in the city of Marion. They will pick it up for you for no charge as part of your service there. Um, if you don’t have that option where you live, you can bring it here to the Solid Waste Agency. We do have a charge, it’s a 5 dollar flat fee for Christmas trees.” Horaney stated.

But fake trees can’t be recycled.

“If you have an old plastic tree that, you know, the lights don’t work anymore or they just, you have an old one and you want to get rid of it, that is garbage that type of plastic is not recyclable so that can go in the garbage. Either, if you can fit it into your curbside container, if you can take it apart do that, if you need to bring it out here, then our flat fees apply.” Horaney said.

And while cardboard boxes should be recycled, wrapping paper isn’t on that list.

“If you have wrapping paper, just throw it away, wrapping paper cannot recycled, the fiber in it, there’s not enough fiber to make new paper material out of it. You know, it will have a sheen or a coating on it, um, that can’t be recycled.” Horaney said.

So as you celebrate and enjoy all that Santa put in your stocking, keep in mind how you’re cleaning up after the festivities.

