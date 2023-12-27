Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers
Advertise With Us

The Linn County Solid Waste Agency shares what should be recycled during the holidays

Unwanted TVs, monitors, or other electronics can be brought to the Marion location as well.
By Hannah Messier
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -On Christmas morning, we’ll wake up to colorful lights twinkling on houses and carefully wrapped presents nestled under the tree. However, once the presents are opened and trees taken down, people will dispose of cardboard boxes, wrapping paper and broken lights.

“It does really pick up around the holidays you can see inside our Resource and Recovery Building right now we already have a lot of material that’s coming in. We see that post Black Friday all those packages coming in, so we get a lot of cardboard, we’re getting just a lot of general recyclables too.” Joe Horaney from the Linn County Solid Waste Agency explained.

The Linn County Solid Waste agency is asking for the public’s help to keep their operations running smoothly.

For example, broken holiday lights shouldn’t go in the regular trash or recycling.

“Christmas lights are not recyclable with your paper, your fibers, your plastics, your aluminum, and steel cans, that needs to be handled separately it goes to a completely different company for the processing. So when you put that in there it’s just contamination for them and they’re going to throw them out.” Horaney described.

Recycling holiday lights at the Linn County Solid Waste Agency’s site is free.

Curb side pick up is the best option for real Christmas trees.

“So you can put it out curbside if you live in the city of Cedar Rapids, if you live in the city of Marion. They will pick it up for you for no charge as part of your service there. Um, if you don’t have that option where you live, you can bring it here to the Solid Waste Agency. We do have a charge, it’s a 5 dollar flat fee for Christmas trees.” Horaney stated.

But fake trees can’t be recycled.

“If you have an old plastic tree that, you know, the lights don’t work anymore or they just, you have an old one and you want to get rid of it, that is garbage that type of plastic is not recyclable so that can go in the garbage. Either, if you can fit it into your curbside container, if you can take it apart do that, if you need to bring it out here, then our flat fees apply.” Horaney said.

And while cardboard boxes should be recycled, wrapping paper isn’t on that list.

“If you have wrapping paper, just throw it away, wrapping paper cannot recycled, the fiber in it, there’s not enough fiber to make new paper material out of it. You know, it will have a sheen or a coating on it, um, that can’t be recycled.” Horaney said.

So as you celebrate and enjoy all that Santa put in your stocking, keep in mind how you’re cleaning up after the festivities.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christmas day shooting in Iowa City
Multiple people taken into custody after Christmas Day shooting in Iowa City
(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Hawkeyes’ Caitlin Clark comes in second for AP’s Female Athlete of the Year
An image of a tree stolen from state of Iowa property and entered into evidence against Jason...
Iowa tree thief not protected under 800-year-old English Law
A complex low pressure system will slowly move across the region over the next few days.
Threat for some rain, snow continues with low pressure nearby
David Schultz
Authorities offering $2,000 for information on David Schultz

Latest News

This pipe is releasing water that has been redirected by a saturated buffer. This is to remove...
Study suggests the level of nitrates in our drinking water should be lower
Statistics from the Iowa DOT show that 2023 is on pace to be the deadliest year on Iowa’s...
Iowa roadways see most fatal crashes since 2016
Ski resorts closing for warm weather
Ski resorts temporarily closed due to warm weather
Suicide rates rising in Iowa
Suicide rates across the U.S. rise, Iowan mental health providers struggle to meet demand