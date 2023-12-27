Show You Care
Jay Higgins returning as a Hawkeye next season

Top Stories: December 26th, 2023
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 6:14 PM CST
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Hawkeye linebacker Jay Higgins announced on X (formerly known as Twitter) that he would be returning to the black and gold next season.

The announcement comes just a few days after he was awarded the 2023 Duke Slater Golden Gavel Award, which is given to the Iowa football player who “exhibits themself with professional integrity in all interactions” with local media.

The All-American Linebacker said he had more to prove in the social media post.

KCRG-TV9′s Jack Lido spoke with Jay’s father Roy about the decision and this is what he had to say:

Show You Care: Online group of college football fans are raising money for Iowa City food bank

