Historic cross near Dubuque to be renovated

KEY WEST, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials say that construction is expected to start soon on the iconic Centennial Cross in Key West.

A new and taller version of the blue cross will replace the one that has been there since 1937. The new cross that will be lit on both sides with LED lighting and stand 137 feet tall.

Centennial Cross Incorporated has raised more than $150,000 of the $350,000 goal to pay for the construction and cost of future maintenance.

“The cross was originally constructed to commemorate the Centennial of the Archdiocese of Dubuque and has stood as a beacon of hope and Christian faith for more than 80 years. Now we are asking the public to help us bring back this treasured landmark,” said Tim McCaffery, president of the Centennial Cross Incorporated.

The group also plans to build a permanent display in Mt. Olivet Cemetery that would tell the history of the cross and list individuals and businesses that donated $10,000 or more to the project.

