‘Freedom Rock’ painter creates mural for Radcliffe American Legion

The mural will be officially revealed to the public on Sunday, January 21st.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
RADCLIFFE, Iowa (KCRG) - People across Iowa know of the popular ‘Freedom Rocks’ - giant boulders in each county painted to honor veterans. Now, the artist behind them is bringing his work inside - painting a mural for the American Legion Center in Radcliffe.

Ray ‘Bubba’ Sorenson is the man behind the Freedom Rocks project. His latest work features on a wall inside the American Legion. The mural shows a veteran saluting a folded flag, jets in the sky in fallen man formation, as well as the USS Iowa Battle Ship. The other wall shows the American flag and soldiers walking through fields of corn.

Staff at the American Legion say they always looked to Sorenson to do the mural because of the quality of his past work.

The mural will be officially revealed to the public on January 21st, 2024.

