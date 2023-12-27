Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers
Advertise With Us

Danny Masterson sent to state prison to serve sentence for rape convictions, mug shot released

Danny Masterson Mugshot released
Danny Masterson Mugshot released(NBC News Channel)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELANO, Calif. (AP) — “That ‘70s Show” actor Danny Masterson has been sent to a California state prison to serve his sentence for two rape convictions.

Authorities said Wednesday that the 47-year-old Masterson has been admitted to North Kern State Prison, and they released his first prison mug shot. The photo shows him wearing orange prison attire, with long hair and a beard.

In June, Masterson was convicted of raping two women in his Los Angeles home in 2003. In September, a judge sentenced him to 30 years to life in prison. His wife, actor Bijou Phillips, filed for divorce in the weeks that followed after a marriage of nearly 12 years.

He had been held in Los Angeles County jail in the months since while post-sentencing hearings were held and issues resolved, including the turnover of all the guns Masterson owned, some of which had to be located.

It will be more than 25 years before Masterson will be eligible for parole.

Masterson’s lawyers said they plan to appeal the conviction.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christmas day shooting in Iowa City
Multiple people taken into custody after Christmas Day shooting in Iowa City
On December 25th, at approximately 8:53 pm, emergency crews responded to the 14000 block of...
Davenport man commits assault, causes $17,000 in damage leaving Christmas party
Officials looking for person who stole donated cans from Iowa fire department
Officials looking for person who stole donated cans from Iowa fire department
An image of a tree stolen from state of Iowa property and entered into evidence against Jason...
Iowa tree thief not protected under 800-year-old English Law
David Schultz
Authorities offering $2,000 for information on David Schultz

Latest News

Univ. of Iowa shares how to clean out the medicine cabinet for New Years
Univ. of Iowa shares how to clean out the medicine cabinet for New Years
This video still image provided by KABC-TV shows workers clearing debris across the entrance...
Pro-Palestinian protesters block airport access roads in New York, Los Angeles
Warm temperatures force Sundown Mountain Resort to temporarily close
Warm temperatures force Sundown Mountain Resort to temporarily close
Crossroads in Muscatine has announced that its iLLUMINATE light display was both significantly...
Christmas light display damaged, stolen in Muscatine
Warm temperatures force Sundown Mountain Resort to temporarily close
Warm temperatures force Sundown Mountain Resort to temporarily close