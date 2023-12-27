Show You Care
Christmas light display damaged, stolen in Muscatine

Photo by: Crossroads, INC.
Photo by: Crossroads, INC.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - Crossroads in Muscatine has announced that its iLLUMINATE light display was both significantly damaged and partially stolen on Christmas night.

Crossroads is a disability and senior services non-profit that says the display helps them raise funds each holiday season. In a message on their Facebook page, they say that thousands of feet of extension cords were taken and that electrical equipment was damaged, rendering over half of their displays inoperable.

The company says they saw over 1000 cars over Thanksgiving weekend and that the damage has conservatively cost them a “$10,000 loss for iLLUMINATE in one fell swoop.”

The company is accepting donations for those who want to try and help out.

