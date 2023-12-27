Caitlin Clark gives unforgettable Christmas present to 10-year-old fan

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Ten-year-old Norah Clancy’s favorite athlete is Caitlin Clark.

“She’s just really cool and I think that it’s really cool how people appreciate her so much because she’s a woman because normally people appreciate boys more than girls and I think it’s really cool how she’s like really famous and stuff and she’s a girl and super inspiring” said Norah.

A few days ago, Norah got to watch Caitlin play in person for the first time. Norah’s mother Katlyn was hoping her daughter would get the chance to meet her hero.

“There was a couple times when she missed the opportunity to go over to the tunnel and the girls were running in and out so she was feeling a little discouraged. We were just kind of hoping that she was at least going to get a high five,” said Katlyn.

Norah got much more than a high five. After the game, Caitlin autographed her game-worn shoes and gave them to Norah.

“I think it’s really cool and I wish I could make time for every single kids that’s standing there screaming my name, I really do, but I just don’t have time time obviously, we have meetings afterwards so it’s really cool I mean if I can make somebody’s year or month or second I really want to be able to try to do that even if it’s a couple autographs so hopefully she cherishes those shoes” said Clark.

“We’re keeping them up in my parents’ closet until we get a case for them and then we’re gonna put them up in my room,” said Norah.

It was a moment Norah will never forget.

“Last year she got Taylor Swift tickets for Christmas and we kept joking that there wasn’t anything that was gonna beat that and then after she got Caitlin’s shoes she said, ‘Okay this might beat Taylor Swift tickets,’” said Katlyn.

“It means a lot to me because I never could imagine that this was gonna happen and I think it’s just really awesome because it’s like a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” said Norah.

A once-in-a-lifetime experience, with a once in a lifetime player.

“Thank you Caitlin for the shoes, I think she made a little girls year,” said Norah’s father Jacob.

