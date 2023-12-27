Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers
Advertise With Us

2 models of Apple Watch can go on sale again, for now, after court lifts halt over a patent dispute

Two higher end models of the Apple Watch can go on sale again after a federal court...
Two higher end models of the Apple Watch can go on sale again after a federal court temporarily lifted a sales halt ordered by the International Trade Commission over a patent dispute.(Apple)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Two higher end models of the Apple Watch can go on sale again after a federal court temporarily lifted a sales halt ordered by the International Trade Commission over a patent dispute.

The ITC, a federal agency, ordered the halt in October to block Apple from using specific technologies underpinning a blood-oxygen measurement system in its Series 9 and Ultra 2 watches. That halt to sales began amid an intellectual property dispute between Apple and the medical technology company Masimo.

Apple cut off online sales of the watches in the U.S. on last week just days from the Christmas holiday to comply with the ITC ruling. The court’s action will allow sales of the two Apple Watch models while it considers whether to continue allowing sales while it hears Apple’s appeal. As of 3 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, neither of the Apple Watch models in question were available at Apple’s online store.

This isn’t the first patent roadblock the Apple Watch has run into as the company morphs its watches into health-management devices. Last year, the ITC ruled that Apple had infringed on the wearable EKG technology of AliveCor — a decision the Biden administration declined to overturn. That dispute hasn’t directly affected Apple Watch sales yet because another regulatory body had ruled that AliveCor’s technology isn’t patentable. The legal tussle on that issue is still ongoing.

The patent headaches facing Apple as it tries to infuse more medical technology into its watch models makes it increasingly likely the company will either have to start working out licensing deals or simply acquiring startups specializing in the field, Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives predicted.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christmas day shooting in Iowa City
Multiple people taken into custody after Christmas Day shooting in Iowa City
On December 25th, at approximately 8:53 pm, emergency crews responded to the 14000 block of...
Davenport man commits assault, causes $17,000 in damage leaving Christmas party
Officials looking for person who stole donated cans from Iowa fire department
Officials looking for person who stole donated cans from Iowa fire department
An image of a tree stolen from state of Iowa property and entered into evidence against Jason...
Iowa tree thief not protected under 800-year-old English Law
David Schultz
Authorities offering $2,000 for information on David Schultz

Latest News

An Israeli armoured personnel carrier (APC) moves near the Gaza Strip border, in southern...
Thousands flee widening Israeli assault in central Gaza as military launches new strikes
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, right, shakes hands with U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Ken...
US delegation is meeting with Mexico’s government for talks on the surge of migrants at the border
Senior US officials head to Mexico to seek more help from their counterparts to drive down...
Talks begin in Mexico over U.S. border crisis
FILE - A sign for The New York Times hangs above the entrance to its building, Thursday, May...
The New York Times sues OpenAI, Microsoft over use of its stories used to train chatbots