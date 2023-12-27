Show You Care
18-year-old Iowa high school student accused of making ‘hit list’

Arrested teen facing charges of terroristic threats against high school students, staff, others
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
SIDNEY, Iowa (WOWT) - An 18-year-old student at Sidney High School was arrested Tuesday on seven felony counts of terroristic threats.

Kaelyn Alexis Surrell
Kaelyn Alexis Surrell(Fremont County Sheriff's Office)

According to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, Kaelyn Alexis Surrell of Sidney allegedly made a “hit list” and planned to commit “acts of arson towards the people on this list.”

SHS students and staff as well as others in the community were reportedly on the list.

Surrell is being held on $5,000 bond.

