18-year-old Iowa high school student accused of making ‘hit list’
Arrested teen facing charges of terroristic threats against high school students, staff, others
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
SIDNEY, Iowa (WOWT) - An 18-year-old student at Sidney High School was arrested Tuesday on seven felony counts of terroristic threats.
According to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, Kaelyn Alexis Surrell of Sidney allegedly made a “hit list” and planned to commit “acts of arson towards the people on this list.”
SHS students and staff as well as others in the community were reportedly on the list.
Surrell is being held on $5,000 bond.
