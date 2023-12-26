Several waves of light snow in the coming days, but little to no accumulation

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cloudy skies and more near seasonal temperatures are in store over the next few days.

The latest scan from Pinpoint Doppler Radar. (KCRG)

Snow showers, sometimes mixed with a bit of rain, remain a possibility from these clouds too. Some more persistent, though still scattered, snow is around tomorrow. This mainly affects the southern half of the viewing area, with locations along and south of the U.S. Highway 30 corridor having the best shot at seeing this activity. Many areas will remain dry, but those that do experience them will get a brief period of reduced visibility.

Light snow remains in the forecast, on and off, through Thursday.

While minor accumulations cannot be ruled out, trace amounts are all most will see as snow fights warm ground temperatures and temperatures near the surface. Watch for patchy slick spots on area roads, especially in the morning. Even when roads are reported as “seasonal”, it is important to keep in mind that it is December and that could still account for sporadic slick patches. You can find the latest road conditions on our website here.

We all catch a break from additional precipitation tomorrow night, with some partial clearing as well. Yet another wave of light snow showers is possible on Thursday as the same low pressure system continues to slide eastward. This batch favors the eastern parts of the TV9 viewing area. Any additional accumulation will be quite light again. Beyond this, dry and quiet weather settles in.

While we will continue to see rounds of light snow showers Wednesday and Thursday, accumulation is expected to stay quite light due to warm ground temperatures.

Temperatures most of the rest of the week top out in the mid to upper 30s though some bonus sunshine on Friday should help highs into the low 40s as a drier pattern settles in. Overnight lows dip to the upper 20s, falling to the mid 20s this weekend.

We will see temperatures dip by the end of the upcoming weekend and as we start off 2024 with highs returning to more near seasonal, in the low 30s. By New Year’s Eve lows will be in the upper 10s to low 20s for late-night celebrations of the new year. A quick bounce back toward the upper 30s is likely by the middle of next week, as we kick off 2024 with above-normal temperatures.

