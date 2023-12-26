Officials looking for person who stole donated cans from Iowa fire department

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the public’s help in identifying an individual who stole donated cans from the Lockridge Fire & Rescue.

Authorities say the proceeds from the cans were supposed to go towards training and equipment purposes. You can watch video of the crime in action below:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

