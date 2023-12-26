Show You Care
Multiple people taken into custody after Iowa City shooting

UIPD issued a Hawk Alert just after 2 o’clock Monday morning for the 200-block of S Van Buren
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 7:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - University of Iowa Police say multiple people were taken into custody after reports of a shooting early Christmas morning.

UIPD issued a Hawk Alert just after 2 o’clock Monday morning for the 200-block of S Van Buren, advising people to take shelter and avoid the area as police investigated the scene.

A couple hours later UIPD posted that multiple people were in custody.

