Multiple people taken into custody after Iowa City shooting

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - University of Iowa Police say multiple people were taken into custody after reports of a shooting early Christmas morning.

UIPD issued a Hawk Alert just after 2 o’clock Monday morning for the 200-block of S Van Buren, advising people to take shelter and avoid the area as police investigated the scene.

A couple hours later UIPD posted that multiple people were in custody.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.