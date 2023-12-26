Show You Care
Meals on Wheels volunteers deliver Christmas feasts

By Libbie Randall
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 11:25 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Christmas Day a handful of Johnson County volunteers spent Christmas day on a tradition that serves others.

For those volunteers, each interaction lasts about one full minute. But it means the world to people like Dennis Rublaitus.

It’s something that’s become somewhat of a tradition for him on any day, holiday or not. As he’s gotten to know the people he delivers to, Rublaitus says the task is just as much of a gift to him as it is to them.

“A lot of these people don’t have family around, so this way you get to see them, they get to see somebody, talk to somebody and then you give them a nice warm meal for Christmas instead of whatever they would have had that day,” said Rublaitus.

While it’s a day that Meals on Wheels, a program of Horizons, is usually closed, leaders with the nonprofit say it was important for them to make these holiday deliveries.

“This is the time of year that everybody is susceptible to depression. When you come into the colder winter months and the holidays,” said Horizons Director of Community Health and Nutrition, Melissa Wahl.

To them, giving out a feast means more than just feeding some of their clients - it means contributing to a holiday experience they say all should have.

“When somebody knocks on your door on Christmas afternoon with a warm meal, with a dessert, and all the extras, it’s really special, so the clients get that interaction that they normally would not have on this holiday,” said Wahl.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

