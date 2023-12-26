Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers
Advertise With Us

Hospital welcomes Christmas babies to the world with festive stockings

A hospital in California makes Christmastime baby births extra special - with festive stockings. (Source: KRCR/CNN)
By KRCR staff via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 6:54 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICO, Calif. (KRCR) - Christmas is a time of receiving and giving gifts, and in this case, Nidia and Greg Dunlap received a pretty big one in a California hospital on Christmas morning.

“It was kind of crazy, to be honest with you. We weren’t expecting him until the 28th,” Nidia Dunlap said. “I had a scheduled C-section for the 28th, but I started with contractions last night after dinner. I told him, ‘Well, you better get ready. I think it’s coming.’ And yeah, best Christmas gift could ever ask for.”

The newborns at Enloe Medical Center in Chico, California, are returned to their parents in style — in a red and rather festive stocking.

“They were started 25 years ago by Marg Chapman, and she had scraps from making our Enloe hearts that we give to our patients who’ve had cardiac surgery,” said Linda Goebel, Enloe’s Mother and Baby Unit charge nurse. “And it’s at a time when they are not with their usual people like their family and friends on the holidays, so I think it just makes it a little extra special.”

And the wave of Christmas babies seems to vary every year, but Goebel said that they have welcomed five new babies between Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, all wrapped in their festive stockings.

“I think it’s nice when they have siblings that are little, that are missing maybe their mommy on Christmas, and they come in and see their new baby in a stocking. And it’s an amazing gift,” said Stephanie Blakely, a Mother and Baby Unit nurse.

And even though working on a holiday might not always be easy, these dedicated nurses say that it’s days like these that make it worth it.

“Babies come all year long,” Blakely said. “It doesn’t matter what day it is, babies still come, so we’re here for that. And we want to empower our moms and have our babies safe and sound, and so that’s why we are here.”

“I just choose to be here so other people can be with their children,” Goebel said.

They’re giving families not only a safe birth but also a merry Christmas.

“I mean, the 28th would have been a little bit easier, but it’s OK,” Nidia Dunlap said with a laugh.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Hawkeyes’ Caitlin Clark comes in second for AP’s Female Athlete of the Year
Here is Pinpoint Futurecast for Christmas Day at 7 AM
Merry Christmas! This year it is a Christmas of clouds and rain
FILE - Comedian Pete Davidson attends the premiere of "Big Time Adolescence," at Metrograph on...
Several of Pete Davidson’s comedy shows have been canceled through the new year
Rancher Steve Swenka said he’s been working to combat the hay shortage since summer.
‘It really took its toll on the pasture’: Cattle farmers continue to deal with drought, hay shortage
Show You Care: Online group of college football fans are raising money for Iowa City food bank
Show You Care: Online group of college football fans are raising money for Iowa City food bank

Latest News

Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel,...
Israeli forces bombard central Gaza in apparent move toward expanding ground offensive
A hospital in California makes Christmastime baby births extra special - with festive stockings.
Christmas newborns get presented to parents in festive stocking
With artificial intelligence on the rise, questions are being raised on AI's potential impact....
AI could have impact on elections globally in 2024
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting of the National Infrastructure Advisory...
Biden orders strike on Iranian-aligned group after 3 US troops injured in drone attack in Iraq
A few rain or snow showers are possible at times on Tuesday, and over the next couple of days.
First Alert Forecast