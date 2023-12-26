Show You Care
Gas prices slightly down in Iowa

Average gas prices in Iowa have fallen in the last week according to GasBuddy’s survey of 2,036 stations in the state.(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 10:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Average gas prices in Iowa have fallen in the last week according to GasBuddy’s survey of 2,036 stations in the state.

The survey found that gas prices have fallen 2.3 cents in the last week and 5.3 cents compared to a month ago. The cheapest station in Iowa was priced at $2.29 a gallon yesterday, while the most expensive was priced at $3.57 a gallon.

Nationally, gas prices rose this last week with totals rising 2.9 cents per gallon on average. The national average is still down 13.8 cents compared to the average a month ago.

“After 13 straight weeks of decline, average gasoline prices have edged higher due to optimistic comments from the Fed on cutting interest rates in 2024, coupled with Houthi attacks on vessels in the Red Sea, boosting concerns of a disruption to global shipping, including oil shipments,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “For now, the price of gasoline has already jumped, but could ease slightly this week ahead of the New Year. For now, I’m optimistic that we may still have a chance of seeing the first $2.99 national average since 2021 sometime before spring arrives. We’ll have the full details on what we expect for gasoline and diesel prices in 2024 later this week. Hopefully motorists will be able to celebrate a New Year with good news at the pump!”

More information on gas price averages can be found at the link here.

