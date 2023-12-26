Show You Care
Davenport man commits assault, causes $17,000 in damage leaving Christmas party

Top Stories: December 26th, 2023
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KCRG) - On December 25th, at approximately 8:53 pm, emergency crews responded to the 14000 block of Starr Pass for a report involving an SUV causing damage.

Responders arrived to find tire tracks consistent with a vehicle doing donuts in the yard.

Investigators say that while attending a holiday party 52-year-old Duc Van Nguyen got into a physical altercation with an individual, taking a billiards cue and holding it lengthwise across the neck of the person. He was told he needed to leave, at which point Nguyen got in his SUV and started recklessly doing donuts in the front yard.

On top of the approximate $1500 worth of damage to the yard, Nguyen also hit two parked cars, causing a total of $6,000 in damage between the two parked vehicles. Nguyen then drove onto another property, causing $1500 in damage before striking a fire hydrant owned by the city. Officials say the damage to the fire hydrant caused an estimated $8,000 in damage alone.

Officials found Nguyen in his vehicle, which was dirtied with grass, mud, and significant body damage. He was charged with:

  • Reckless Driving
  • Criminal Mischief - 1st Degree
  • Burglary - 2nd Degree
  • Assault with Injury
  • OWI

