Christmas rains move out, cooler weather moves in

By Joe Winters
Updated: 47 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An area of low pressure moves to the east-northeast out of the Plains.

The latest satellite and radar data
The latest satellite and radar data.   (KCRG)

As the low continues to move widespread rains move to the north and east. Cooler weather works its way into the forecast on Tuesday and Wednesday. This may bring us a few scattered showers of which there may be a bit of snow mixed in. We are not expecting much in the way of impact. Late next week but still stays above normal for late December.

Merry Christmas
Merry Christmas(KCRG)

From the First Alert Storm Team, Merry Christmas!

First Alert Forecast