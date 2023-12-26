Alburnett man killed in Jones Co. Crash

ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa State Patrol has identified the man killed in a crash last Friday south of Anamosa.

Investigators say a 2014 Chevy Malibu, driven by Richard R. Schmidt of Alburnett, was merging onto Highway 151 Northbound from Shaw Rd when it was struck by a 2011 Ford F250.

Two others taken to nearby hospitals for treatment of their injuries.

State Patrol says all three people were wearing seatbelts.

