Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers
Advertise With Us

Alburnett man killed in Jones Co. Crash

Two others taken to nearby hospitals for treatment of their injuries.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 6:59 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa State Patrol has identified the man killed in a crash last Friday south of Anamosa.

Investigators say a 2014 Chevy Malibu, driven by Richard R. Schmidt of Alburnett, was merging onto Highway 151 Northbound from Shaw Rd when it was struck by a 2011 Ford F250.

Two others taken to nearby hospitals for treatment of their injuries.

State Patrol says all three people were wearing seatbelts.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Hawkeyes’ Caitlin Clark comes in second for AP’s Female Athlete of the Year
Here is Pinpoint Futurecast for Christmas Day at 7 AM
Merry Christmas! This year it is a Christmas of clouds and rain
FILE - Comedian Pete Davidson attends the premiere of "Big Time Adolescence," at Metrograph on...
Several of Pete Davidson’s comedy shows have been canceled through the new year
Rancher Steve Swenka said he’s been working to combat the hay shortage since summer.
‘It really took its toll on the pasture’: Cattle farmers continue to deal with drought, hay shortage
Show You Care: Online group of college football fans are raising money for Iowa City food bank
Show You Care: Online group of college football fans are raising money for Iowa City food bank

Latest News

A few rain or snow showers are possible at times on Tuesday, and over the next couple of days.
First Alert Forecast
Meals on Wheels volunteers deliver Christmas feasts
Meals on Wheels volunteers deliver Christmas feasts
Show You Care: Online group of college football fans are raising money for Iowa City food bank
Show You Care: Online group of college football fans are raising money for Iowa City food bank
Show You Care: Online group of college football fans are raising money for Iowa City food bank
Show You Care: Online group of college football fans are raising money for Iowa City food bank
Rancher Steve Swenka said he’s been working to combat the hay shortage since summer.
‘It really took its toll on the pasture’: Cattle farmers continue to deal with drought, hay shortage