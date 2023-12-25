Show You Care: Online group of college football fans are raising money for Iowa City food bank

Iowa City, Iowa (KCRG) - Fans of college football from across the country are coming together to help feed those in need in Iowa City.

Three years ago, George Smith and around 20 other college football fans took their obsession for the sport to a whole new level.

They created The Sickos Committee.

They have more than 100,000 followers online - all devoted to teams that rarely dominate and often miss out on the spotlight.

He says the group was drawn to the Iowa Hawkeyes.

“Just to see that Las Vegas kept setting the over under line lower and lower, then you have them doing the weird contract that stipulated how many points per game, we’re not laughing at them like we’re in this with you,” said the Commissioner of the Sickos Committee George Smith.

Since 2021 at the end of the regular season they have held an online poll for the most “sickos” thing in college football that season.

With solid punting, low yardage offense, and a tough as nails defense Iowa has been unconventional.

That’s why for two years the Hawkeyes took the top ‘sickos’ spot.

Smith wanted to translate their many followers into something measurably good.

“I mean you got to do something good you can’t just sit on your hands and do nothing it just felt wrong to not do anything,” Smith said.

So they started a donation drive for a food bank in the winning school’s city.

Both times Iowa has won they chose CommUnity Food Bank in Iowa City.

Last year they raised around $5,000 and this time they beat that amount in just the first day.

“I get a notification as the donations come in and we’re just blown away,” said the Development Coordinator for CommUnity Crisis Services and Food Bank Julia Winter.

The food bank runs on donations and Winter says this money will pay for nearly a months worth of food and make sure they’re able to feed thousands of people every month.

“You know it helps them put a little bit more towards their Christmas shopping budget, or helps them keep the heat on at home,” said Winter

Smith says he’s grateful to be able to help so many in need.

Smith said “Do you have ever have that dream where you like win the lottery I’m gonna do good with the money something like that well of course you never win the lottery right well we feel like we have.”

The final day for the donation drive is December 26th.

If you are interested in donating after December 26th, you can do so online or drop off food in person at 1045 Hwy 6 E, Iowa City during open hours.

