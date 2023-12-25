Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers
Advertise With Us

Rain moves in and sticks with us through Christmas Day

By Joe Winters
Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Santa’s deliveries tonight include rain.

The latest satellite and radar data
The latest satellite and radar data.   (KCRG)

An area of low pressure moves to the east-northeast out of the Plains. This low will be responsible for pulling more moisture into the region. The lift provided by this storm system brings a return to rainy weather later tonight, especially for Santa’s deliveries tonight and tomorrow. Wind will be strong keeping the fog at bay tonight and tomorrow.

Wind Forecast
Wind Forecast(KCRG)

Our warm trend maintains its pace with 50s in the forecast. 50s on Christmas will be only the third time we have seen highs in the 50s on Christmas Day. Cooler weather works its way into the forecast mid and late next week but still stays above normal for late December.

Merry Christmas
Merry Christmas(KCRG)

From the First Alert Storm Team, Merry Christmas!

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Hawkeyes’ Caitlin Clark comes in second for AP’s Female Athlete of the Year
Police are asking for help identifying a person of interest as they investigate reports of...
Police investigating suspicious activity at Iowa City Walmart
t approximately 6:48 am, emergency crews responded to the area of Highway 151 and Shaw Rd for...
1 killed, 2 injured in Jones County crash
Driver charged with OWI in head-on collision (Photo by: Linn County Sheriff's Office)
Driver charged with OWI following head-on collision in Cedar Rapids
Julia Cox, 58, of Grinnell, died on Thursday in a hospice room of the Iowa Correctional...
Poweshiek County woman serving prison sentence dies

Latest News

Rainfall Forecast
Warm, cloudy, and rainy through Christmas Day
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast