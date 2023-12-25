Show You Care
Merry Christmas! This year it is a Christmas of clouds and rain

By Joe Winters
Updated: 32 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Santa’s deliveries last night included rain.

The latest satellite and radar data
The latest satellite and radar data.   (KCRG)

An area of low pressure moves to the east-northeast out of the Plains. This low will be responsible for pulling more moisture into the region. The lift provided by this storm system brings rainy weather through the day.

Rainfall Forecast
Rainfall Forecast(KCRG)

Our warm trend maintains its pace with 50s in the forecast. 50s on Christmas will be only the third time we have seen highs in the 50s on Christmas Day. Cooler weather works its way into the forecast mid and late next week but still stays above normal for late December.

Merry Christmas
Merry Christmas(KCRG)

From the First Alert Storm Team, Merry Christmas!

