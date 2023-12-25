‘It really took its toll on the pasture’: Cattle farmers continue to deal with drought, hay shortage

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Steve Swenka, the owner of Double G Angus Farm in Tiffin, said an unseasonably warm fall has helped him stretch his pastures amid a hay shortage.

“When it’s mild temperatures like this, [the cows] actually consume less just because their requirements aren’t quite as demanding as [during] extreme weather,” Swenka said.

Swenka said he’s been working to combat the hay shortage since summer, when drought conditions made him start feeding hay to some of his cows months early.

“It really took its toll on the pasture and then on the hay crop,” Swenka said. “We just didn’t have the tonnage making our hay that we were expecting, planned on, and quite frankly needed to get us through the winter.”

He said he bought about 125 bales of hay over the summer to get his herd through winter.

“One thing I didn’t count on is that we might have to start feeding hay as early as August,” Swenka said. “And when you’re feeding hay in August, you’re dipping into the winter’s hay supply and that changes things dramatically.”

He said he took a few proactive measures like chopping corn silage back in July to supplement the herd’s diet.

“Just to prolong the life of that pasture and get us that much further down the road,” Swenka said.

Swenka is among farmers across the U.S. dealing with drought and a hay shortage. The latest drought monitor shows parts of Iowa in extreme drought, including Johnson County, where Swenka’s farm is.

He said he hasn’t seen drought levels like this in more than 30 years.

“The subsoil is really depleted,” Swenka said. “Last year was somewhat dry and so we’re really working off the reserve for two years now.”

He said about half of his 120 cows are still grazing on corn stocks and about half are eating hay.

For now, Swenka said he’s hoping to keep stretching what he does have — and hopes for plenty of rain set up a better hay supply for next year.

“It’s probably on my mind more now than it ever has been,” Swenka said. “Every time I take a hay bale out that, boy, this is one less I have.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.