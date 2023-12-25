Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers
Advertise With Us

‘It really took its toll on the pasture’: Cattle farmers continue to deal with drought, hay shortage

By Grace Vance
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 7:14 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Steve Swenka, the owner of Double G Angus Farm in Tiffin, said an unseasonably warm fall has helped him stretch his pastures amid a hay shortage.

“When it’s mild temperatures like this, [the cows] actually consume less just because their requirements aren’t quite as demanding as [during] extreme weather,” Swenka said.

Swenka said he’s been working to combat the hay shortage since summer, when drought conditions made him start feeding hay to some of his cows months early.

“It really took its toll on the pasture and then on the hay crop,” Swenka said. “We just didn’t have the tonnage making our hay that we were expecting, planned on, and quite frankly needed to get us through the winter.”

He said he bought about 125 bales of hay over the summer to get his herd through winter.

“One thing I didn’t count on is that we might have to start feeding hay as early as August,” Swenka said. “And when you’re feeding hay in August, you’re dipping into the winter’s hay supply and that changes things dramatically.”

He said he took a few proactive measures like chopping corn silage back in July to supplement the herd’s diet.

“Just to prolong the life of that pasture and get us that much further down the road,” Swenka said.

Swenka is among farmers across the U.S. dealing with drought and a hay shortage. The latest drought monitor shows parts of Iowa in extreme drought, including Johnson County, where Swenka’s farm is.

He said he hasn’t seen drought levels like this in more than 30 years.

“The subsoil is really depleted,” Swenka said. “Last year was somewhat dry and so we’re really working off the reserve for two years now.”

He said about half of his 120 cows are still grazing on corn stocks and about half are eating hay.

For now, Swenka said he’s hoping to keep stretching what he does have — and hopes for plenty of rain set up a better hay supply for next year.

“It’s probably on my mind more now than it ever has been,” Swenka said. “Every time I take a hay bale out that, boy, this is one less I have.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Hawkeyes’ Caitlin Clark comes in second for AP’s Female Athlete of the Year
Police are asking for help identifying a person of interest as they investigate reports of...
Police investigating suspicious activity at Iowa City Walmart
t approximately 6:48 am, emergency crews responded to the area of Highway 151 and Shaw Rd for...
1 killed, 2 injured in Jones County crash
Driver charged with OWI in head-on collision (Photo by: Linn County Sheriff's Office)
Driver charged with OWI following head-on collision in Cedar Rapids
Julia Cox, 58, of Grinnell, died on Thursday in a hospice room of the Iowa Correctional...
Poweshiek County woman serving prison sentence dies

Latest News

After winning a state title on a torn-up knee, City High’s Cale Seaton back on the mat...
After winning a state title on a torn-up knee, City High’s Cale Seaton back on the mat post-surgery
Top Stories December 24th, 2023
Top Stories December 24th, 2023
KCRG and NORAD track Santa
Todd Ginther and his wife have been setting up holiday decorations outside his home in Cedar...
Cedar Rapids man spreads holiday cheer to thousands as Santa Claus