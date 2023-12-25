After winning a state title on a torn-up knee, City High’s Cale Seaton back on the mat post-surgery

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - If he didn’t have the roll of tape around his knee, it would be hard to tell Cale Seaton had a torn ACL, MCL, meniscus and patellar tendon when he won a state title in the 2022-2023 season.

“I didn’t notice at all when I was wrestling, so I was extremely thankful for that,” Seaton said. “There was no pain when I was wrestling so that’s a good thing.”

“I’ve dreamed of this my whole life in that dream all these obstacles probably they weren’t there,” he said just weeks after the win.

Next up for Seaton was a difficult surgery and recovery.

“That was a very painful surgery. At night was the worst,” Seaton said. “The hardest part for me is sitting out from wrestling. That’s my life. That’s what I love to do. To see other people doing it not being able to that was a very hard thing for me.”

Seaton has been working hard for the last nine months, and he’s finally back on the mat.

“It was a really happy moment for me to be back,” he said.

“It shows his maturity. It shows his drive shows how bad he wants to be successful,” said City High head boys wrestling coach Cory Connell. “He does everything right whether it’s eating, whether it’s on the wrestling mat, whether it’s working out, whether it’s in school.”

He did the impossible last season, and that’s his goal again in 2023.

“That’s his plan,” Connell said. “To me he’s gotten better within our time off. He’s gotten better.”

