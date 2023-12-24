Traveling for the Holidays? Here is the latest travel forecast

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - If you’re traveling this holiday weekend and you want to see a white Christmas, well, here are some places that you can go to check that out.

Portions of Wyoming, the majority of Colorado, Central and eastern South Dakota, the majority of Nebraska, even north central Kansas. That’s where we could see the potential for accumulating snow throughout the holiday weekend.

If you’re driving and you’re going across eastern South Dakota, western Minnesota, northwestern Iowa, and eastern Nebraska, you could be running into a little bit of accumulating ice. Please allow yourself extra time to get to your destination if you’re traveling through one of the areas shaded in pink.

On Christmas Eve, rain will stretch from Minnesota through Kansas, through eastern Texas, down to Louisiana. Snow starts to pick up across west central Nebraska, eastern Colorado, southern South Dakota, and eastern North Dakota.

Sunday afternoon going into the evening hours, Snow chances will continue across central and eastern South Dakota as well as a little bit of Minnesota. Portions of Kansas, the front range of Colorado.

By Christmas morning, snow chances start to pick up across portions of Kansas, eastern Nebraska. Mixed precipitation from Minnesota down to western Iowa. Rain chances from eastern Minnesota, through central and eastern Iowa through Illinois, across the Ohio and Tennessee Valley through portions of Georgia and Florida.

Christmas Night, the rain chance exits out of eastern Iowa, but it’s going to continue from Minnesota through Indiana, through Ohio, extreme western West Virginia, through the Carolinas and a little bit of Georgia. Snow Chances continue across central and eastern South Dakota, as well as the majority of Nebraska. You can see mixed precipitation from Minnesota through extreme eastern South Dakota.

Going into Tuesday morning, snow chances continue across North and South Dakota through the majority of Nebraska, and then rain chances from Minnesota through the U.P. of Michigan, through extreme northeastern Ohio, if you will, and then portions of the Carolinas.

Highs on Christmas Day will be mild from Eastern Iowa through the Coulee Region of Wisconsin, down through the Ohio and Tennessee Valley. From Western Iowa to Salt Lake City, we will see highs in the 30s. 50s in Texas, 40s in parts of New Mexico, 60s in Southern California. Across the New England States, temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. If you want to see the 70s, head down to Florida where plenty of 70-degree temperatures will be in store waiting for you to arrive.

By Tuesday, things start to change with highs in the 30s across the Nation’s Midsection, 40s near St. Louis, 50s and 60s across the southern part of the U.S. and Florida remains in the 70s.

Have a fun, and safe Holiday Weekend.

