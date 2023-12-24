Show You Care
Police: Victim in Florida mall shooting was targeted, search underway for person of interest

Security camera footage depicts person of interest in Paddock Mall shooting
Security camera footage depicts person of interest in Paddock Mall shooting(OPD)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) - Police in Florida are looking for a person of interest who may have information about a targeted shooting at a Florida mall.

Ocala Police Department officers say the gunman opened fire around 3:40 p.m. on Saturday inside the Paddock Mall.

The gunman shot and killed 40-year-old David Nathaniel Barron. A woman was also shot in the leg, and others were hurt as people ran from the gunfire.

Officers say they believe Barron was the target of the shooting.

The gunman ran away from the mall afterward and his whereabouts are unknown.

Police released photos of a man wearing a red cap, green face mask, black hoodie, and black pants, who they believe may have information about the shooting.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $3,000 reward for information in the case. Call Ocala Crime Stoppers at 352-368-7867.

Officers are also asking anyone with videos of the shooting to send them to Ocala Police Department.

