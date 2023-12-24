Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers
Advertise With Us

Patchy fog this morning with warm, cloudy, and rainy days through Christmas Day

By Joe Winters
Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Morning fog continues with some patchy areas of fog with one-quarter mile or less visibility.

Visibility, in miles, in eastern Iowa
Visibility, in miles, in eastern Iowa.   (KCRG)

Slow down and turn on your lights if you encounter fog. Santa’s deliveries tonight include rain. An area of low pressure moves to the east-northeast out of the Plains. This low will be responsible for pulling more moisture into the region. The lift provided by this storm system brings a return to rainy weather later tonight, especially for Santa’s deliveries tonight and tomorrow.

PPFC Tonight
PPFC Tonight(KCRG)

Wind will be strong keeping the fog at bay tonight and tomorrow. Our warm trend maintains its pace with 50s in the forecast. 50s on Christmas will be only the third time we have seen highs in the 50s on Christmas Day. Cooler weather works its way into the forecast mid and late next week but still stays above normal for late December.

Merry Christmas
Merry Christmas(KCRG)

From the First Alert Storm Team, Merry Christmas!

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Hawkeyes’ Caitlin Clark comes in second for AP’s Female Athlete of the Year
Police are asking for help identifying a person of interest as they investigate reports of...
Police investigating suspicious activity at Iowa City Walmart
t approximately 6:48 am, emergency crews responded to the area of Highway 151 and Shaw Rd for...
1 killed, 2 injured in Jones County crash
Driver charged with OWI in head-on collision (Photo by: Linn County Sheriff's Office)
Driver charged with OWI following head-on collision in Cedar Rapids
Julia Cox, 58, of Grinnell, died on Thursday in a hospice room of the Iowa Correctional...
Poweshiek County woman serving prison sentence dies

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Erik Dean has the latest First Alert Forecast...
First Alert Forecast, Saturday, Evening, December 23rd
Here is Pinpoint Futurecast for Christmas Eve at 7 AM
Traveling for the Holidays? Here is the latest travel forecast
Clouds and patchy fog continue this evening.
Your First Alert Forecast