Cedar Rapids man spreads holiday cheer to thousands as Santa Claus

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Todd Ginther and his wife have been setting up holiday decorations outside his home in Cedar Rapids for over 20 years.

Over the years they searched far and wide to grow to the display.

“We kind of progressed we started shopping all over different areas, different states,” said Ginther.

His display now includes dozens of pieces and he decided to add something unique.

For the past 15 years he has dressed up as Santa Claus for the week leading up to Christmas and hands out candy canes and dog treats to anyone who drives by.

It has become so popular that now thousands of people come to check it out.

Ginther estimates that in the week before Christmas roughly 2,500 people visit the the display with roughly 1,500 people coming on Christmas Eve.

“My parents have lived in the neighborhood for 25 so it’s something we do every year even though we don’t live in the neighborhood anymore. It’s amazing it’s probably the best one we visit and we look forward to it,” said Jenny Tichy who visited the display with her kids.

Ginther says people try to reward him.

He says people have offered to pay for things such as candy canes.

“People want to give me money I don’t accept money from nobody I will never, this is just for this,” said Ginther.

He’s just happy to spread holiday cheer.

He says he is happy to have so many people visit.

“The gift of giving it’s not to receive that’s what this is about it’s about giving these lights this joy. Oh it fills my heart with joy because I just enjoy it and I hope everybody just enjoys it everything we got The more that come around the better off, the happier I am,” said Ginther.

The house is on the seven thousand block of Parkdale Lane Northeast in Cedar Rapids.

The lights will be on from around 4:30 p.m. to Midnight until New Years Day.

Ginther will be out as Santa for the final time in 2023 on Christmas Eve from just after 5 p.m. to 9 p.m .

