Visibilites low this morning with warm, cloudy, and rainy days through Christmas Day

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Dense morning fog is with us. A dense fog advisory is in effect until noon. Visibilities are below 1/4 mile at times. Use your low beams and take it slow in the fog.

Visibility, in miles, in eastern Iowa. (KCRG)

A Christmas of green is in the forecast this year. Clouds continue as the first system to bring rain moves east. Rainfall totals have been up to one-quarter of an inch. As a result of the rainfall low level moisture and light wind have bright areas of fog. Christmas Eve brings rainfall again into the state. Look for widespread rain through Christmas Day with amounts greater than 1″ possible.

Christmas Morning rainfall (KCRG)

As the low lingers more showers are expected Tuesday and Wednesday. Colleen, but still above normal as we approach the new year. Have a great day!

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.