Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers
Advertise With Us

Visibilites low this morning with warm, cloudy, and rainy days through Christmas Day

By Joe Winters
Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Dense morning fog is with us. A dense fog advisory is in effect until noon. Visibilities are below 1/4 mile at times. Use your low beams and take it slow in the fog.

Visibility, in miles, in eastern Iowa
Visibility, in miles, in eastern Iowa.   (KCRG)

A Christmas of green is in the forecast this year. Clouds continue as the first system to bring rain moves east. Rainfall totals have been up to one-quarter of an inch. As a result of the rainfall low level moisture and light wind have bright areas of fog. Christmas Eve brings rainfall again into the state. Look for widespread rain through Christmas Day with amounts greater than 1″ possible.

Christmas Morning rainfall
Christmas Morning rainfall(KCRG)

As the low lingers more showers are expected Tuesday and Wednesday. Colleen, but still above normal as we approach the new year. Have a great day!

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Hawkeyes’ Caitlin Clark comes in second for AP’s Female Athlete of the Year
Police are asking for help identifying a person of interest as they investigate reports of...
Police investigating suspicious activity at Iowa City Walmart
t approximately 6:48 am, emergency crews responded to the area of Highway 151 and Shaw Rd for...
1 killed, 2 injured in Jones County crash
‘Swatting’ call prompts police presence in SW Cedar Rapids.
‘Swatting’ call prompts police presence in SW Cedar Rapids
Driver charged with OWI in head-on collision (Photo by: Linn County Sheriff's Office)
Driver charged with OWI following head-on collision in Cedar Rapids

Latest News

KCRG First Alert Forecast
Highs Tomorrow will be in the low to mid 50s
Get ready for a wet weekend
Get ready for a wet weekend ahead
Your First Alert Forecast
KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Erik Dean has the latest First Alert Forecast...
First Alert Forecast, Friday, Evening, December 22nd
Rain moves through eastern Iowa on Friday.
Rain today with another round by Christmas Eve, warm too