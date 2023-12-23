Show You Care
Study shows more Gen Z, Millennials visiting public libraries

Younger generations are reviving public libraries with a renewed interest in print books.
By Becky Phelps
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 10:25 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The Marion Public library sees visitors of all ages, but staff say they’re seeing evidence of a national trend. A new study from the American Library Association shows younger generations are getting excited about public libraries.

“There was a worry at one point that libraries were dwindling or not being utilized as much, but I think especially in our space, we’re seeing that revitalization,” says Marion Public Library Patron Services Manager Bob Reynolds.

The study says more than half of Gen Z and Millennials visited a physical library in the past year. It also says despite growing up in an increasingly digital environment, Gen Z, identified as ages 13-25, prefer print books, and read an average of 2 each month.

But it’s not just books bringing younger generations through the doors. “We’ve really refocused what library is we’re moving more towards what a Community Center would be,” says Reynolds. “Programming events, we have a maker space, a recording studio and much, much more to offer.”

Above all else, Reynolds says patrons are looking for a space they can be comfortable in. “We just want to welcome everybody that’s from the community and surrounding areas, and just participate, and be,” says Reynolds.

