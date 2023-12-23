Residential fire in Iowa City displaces occupants

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City Fire Department responded to a fire on Friday on G St.

Crews received the call at 7:49 PM and arrived within four minutes of being dispatched. When they arrived, they encountered smoke and an active fire in the basement of the home.

The home sustained smoke and fire damage estimated at $40,000. There were no reported injuries to the occupants or firefighters.

The occupants have been displaced from the home and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

ICFD strongly encourages all community members to ensure their smoke alarms are fully functional as the occupants of the home were alerted to the fire by smoke detectors.

