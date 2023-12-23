Prairie wins the battle of the Hawks against Jefferson
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Prairie girls and boys basketball teams swept Cedar Rapids Jefferson in a doubleheader on Friday.
The Hawks beat the J-Hawks 49-24 on the girls side to improve to 7-1 on the season.
The Prairie boys earned the 81-58 victory. Reid Burkle led Prairie with 19 points while Apollo Payne added 18.Preston Blanchett Jr. led Jefferson with 15 points.
