Patch fog remain, rainy weather moves back in Christmas Eve

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Christmas of green is in the forecast this year.

Christmas Morning rainfall (KCRG)

Clouds continue as the first system to bring rain moves east. Rainfall totals have been up to one-quarter of an inch. As a result of the rainfall, low-level moisture and light wind have brought areas of fog. Slow down if you encounter low visibility. Christmas Eve brings rainfall again into the state. Look for widespread rain to develop on Sunday lasting through Christmas Day with amounts greater than 1″ possible.

Rainfall Forecast (KCRG)

As the low lingers more showers are expected Tuesday and Wednesday. Cooler, but still above normal as we approach the new year. Have a great day!

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.