Operation Quickfind: Luumuno Manyena

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Police Department has issued an Operation Quickfind for 14-year-old Luumuno Manyena.

Luumuno was last seen at 200 Kirkwood Ct. SW on December 22 at 11:15 p.m.

Luumuno is described as being roughly 4 feet tall and weighing approximately 104lbs. She was last seen wearing a cream sweater and brown cargo pants. She also has black braided hair.

Anyone with information about the girl’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Cedar Rapids Police Department at 319-286-5491.

