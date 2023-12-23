Operation Quickfind: Luumuno Manyena
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Police Department has issued an Operation Quickfind for 14-year-old Luumuno Manyena.
Luumuno was last seen at 200 Kirkwood Ct. SW on December 22 at 11:15 p.m.
Luumuno is described as being roughly 4 feet tall and weighing approximately 104lbs. She was last seen wearing a cream sweater and brown cargo pants. She also has black braided hair.
Anyone with information about the girl’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Cedar Rapids Police Department at 319-286-5491.
