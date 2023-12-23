Local retailers expecting large crowds for ‘Super Saturday’

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - With the Christmas holiday landing on a Monday, tomorrow, what the National Retail Federation calls Super Saturday, is going to be one of the busiest days of the year.

According to the NRF, this Super Saturday isn’t going to be as busy as last year’s, it’s expected to be a lot busier than the last time Christmas fell on a Monday. The hustle and bustle of shoppers looking for the perfect gift and Lindale Mall was in full swing Friday.

“There’s just so much stuff I can actually get,” said Ronnie Arenes.

Arenes found his last couple of gifts for his girlfriend while others were getting their first taste of the holiday shopping experience.

“To go Christmas shopping for our parents, siblings, friends, and stuff like that,” said Savannah Mcallister.

While Friday was a busy shopping day, the NRF expected these crowds to get even larger for Super Saturday. It is estimated that 142 million people plan to shop in person this weekend. That was up 20 million from the last time Christmas fell on a Monday in 2017, and retailers are feeling the extra foot traffic.

“I love that people are out shopping,” said Angie Riek, owner of Homemade Holiday. “The mall feels like the good old days again and that people want to shop locally.”

Homemade Holiday is a store 34 help to pitch in to pay the rent for the storefront in the mall where they sell their homemade crafts. She said days like this are important to small businesses.

“Most people aren’t going to be off work until next week,” she said. “This truly is their last week to get things. I think it makes this weekend really important and Prime can’t save you, so you have to shop local.”

While crowds may be larger on Saturday, those we spoke with said it was worth it to find the perfect gift.

“The closer we get, the more deals and the more people need to get out and get last-minute stuff before everything’s gone,” said Mcallister.

