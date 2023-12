IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa City West girls and boys basketball teams swept Iowa City High on the Trojans’ home court Friday night.

Sophomore Grace Fincham netted a career-high 33 points as West won 63-57 in the girls game.

Jacob Koch led the boys with 21 points as the Trojans earn the 68-57 victory.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.