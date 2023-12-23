Get ready for a wet weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Get ready for another few days of unseasonable warmth across Eastern Iowa.

As we head into the travel weekend, we will see temperatures staying in the mid-50s for Saturday and Sunday.

Pinpoint Futurecast keeps us mostly cloudy for Saturday (KCRG)

Christmas Day keeps us in the 50s with plenty of rain.

Christmas Weekend is shaping up to be a wet weekend. (KCRG)

We will drop the temperatures as we head into Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the mid 40s on Tuesday and low 40s for Wednesday.

Rain chances clear out leaving us with plenty of sunshine for the second half of the week, but the temperature drop continues with highs in the upper 30s for Thursday and mid 30s for Friday and going into next weekend.

