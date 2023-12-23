Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers
Advertise With Us

Get ready for a wet weekend

Get ready for a wet weekend ahead
By Erik Dean
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 8:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Get ready for another few days of unseasonable warmth across Eastern Iowa.

As we head into the travel weekend, we will see temperatures staying in the mid-50s for Saturday and Sunday.

Pinpoint Futurecast keeps us mostly cloudy for Saturday
Pinpoint Futurecast keeps us mostly cloudy for Saturday(KCRG)

Christmas Day keeps us in the 50s with plenty of rain.

Christmas Weekend is shaping up to be a wet weekend.
Christmas Weekend is shaping up to be a wet weekend.(KCRG)

We will drop the temperatures as we head into Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the mid 40s on Tuesday and low 40s for Wednesday.

Rain chances clear out leaving us with plenty of sunshine for the second half of the week, but the temperature drop continues with highs in the upper 30s for Thursday and mid 30s for Friday and going into next weekend.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Hawkeyes’ Caitlin Clark comes in second for AP’s Female Athlete of the Year
Police are asking for help identifying a person of interest as they investigate reports of...
Police investigating suspicious activity at Iowa City Walmart
‘Swatting’ call prompts police presence in SW Cedar Rapids.
‘Swatting’ call prompts police presence in SW Cedar Rapids
t approximately 6:48 am, emergency crews responded to the area of Highway 151 and Shaw Rd for...
1 killed, 2 injured in Jones County crash
Driver charged with OWI in head-on collision (Photo by: Linn County Sheriff's Office)
Driver charged with OWI following head-on collision in Cedar Rapids

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast
Rain moves through eastern Iowa on Friday.
Rain today with another round by Christmas Eve, warm too
KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Jan Ryherd has your latest First Alert Forecast,...
First Alert Forecast: Friday, Afternoon, December 22nd
Unseasonable warmth and rain chances headline the forecast through the holiday weekend.
First Alert Forecast