Cloudy skies and patchy fog continue overnight

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We had a dreary, foggy, grey day across Eastern Iowa with highs in the 40s and 50s. That is still well above normal for this time of year.

As we head into the overnight hours, we will stay cloudy with overnight lows in the mid-40s. Patchy fog will increase yet again this evening.

Highs will go back into the upper 50s for Christmas Eve. (KCRG)

Highs for our Christmas Eve will be unseasonably warm with highs in the upper 50s. Some places could even top 60.

Pinpoint Futurecast keeps rain in the forecast for Christmas Day. (KCRG)

As we head into Christmas Day, even though it’s not of the snow variety, Santa Claus will deliver some much needed moisture for the area. Some places could easily see up to 1″ of rain. Highs will be in the low 50s.

As we head throughout next week, we will start to drop the temperatures with highs in the upper 30s for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Then we go to practically where we should be for this time of the year with highs near freezing for Friday and Saturday.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.