Caitlyn Ferin shares ways to make holiday treats healthier

By Caitlyn Ferin
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 9:57 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - This time of year there are lots of holiday sweets to go around. There are some easy ways to make recipes a bit healthier so you can continue to enjoy those sweet treats.

Whole wheat flour can be used in place of white flour. This increases the nutritional benefits because of the outer shell of the grain adding more fiber to your recipes. Start out by using half of the whole wheat flour and half of the white flour so the texture of the baked goods doesn’t change too much.

Applesauce can be used in place of oil. Doing this will cut a lot of calories from the fat and will still keep baked goods nice and moist. This is great for muffins, breads, and even box mixes.

Evaporated milk can be used in place of heavy whipping cream. This will decrease the calories because this has a higher fat content but the same texture. Vanilla extract can be added to compensate for the flavor.

It is only recommended to try one of these substitutions per recipe.

