Warm, cloudy, and rainy days are with us through Christmas Day

By Joe Winters
Updated: 16 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Travel has now begun in earnest for the Christmas holiday.

The latest satellite and radar data
The latest satellite and radar data.   (KCRG)

Across the state of Iowa, warm, cloudy and at times wet conditions are what we will deal with. Tonight, into Friday, a more extensive band of rainfall moves across the southeast half of the viewing area. This wraps up and brings us an overall dry forecast for Saturday. However, some fog will be possible or a bit of drizzle from time to time.

This year won't be a white Christmas, but rather a wet Christmas.
This year won't be a white Christmas, but rather a wet Christmas.(KCRG)

Widespread rainfall moves in again for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with amounts over one inch possible. Highs jump into the 50s on Saturday staying with us through Christmas Day. Have a great night!

