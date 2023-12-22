Two Iowans to be honored on Donate Life float in 2024 Rose Parade

DES MOINES AND BETTENDORF, Iowa (KCRG) - Two Iowans will be honored on one of the floats in the 2024 Rose Parade on January 1st to help raise awareness for organ donation.

This year’s float theme for Donate Life is Woven Together: The Dance of Life. The Iowa Donor Network selected Dominic Ogden of Des Moines to be honored. Ogden is an organ and tissue donor who passed away in 2020. Melissa Nelson of Bettendorf will also be honored. Nelson received a pancreas transplant in 2019 and will be riding on the float.

Nelson and her family leave for California next week. She is one of 18 donor recipients riding on the Donate Life float in the Rose Parade. Nelson says she’s looking forward to showing her gratitude for the life-changing gift she received.

“But just to show my respect to even more donors and donor families just to make that connection. About the choice that they made on probably one of their hardest days of their life,” said Nelson.

You can watch the Rose Parade at 10 a.m. on January 1st on KCRG-TV9. The Donate Life float is currently listed as #12 in the parade line-up.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.