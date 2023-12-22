Show You Care
Tony Perkins has 23, 7 assists, 6 rebounds as Iowa beats UMBC 103-81

Tony Perkins
Tony Perkins(University of Iowa)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Tony Perkins had 23 points, seven assists and six rebounds, Payton Sandfort scored 18 points, including four 3-pointers, and grabbed 10 rebounds and Iowa pulled away late in the first half to beat UMBC 103-81 Wednesday night.

Sandfort was 7-of-12 shooting and had six assists. Ben Krikke, who made 8 of 11 from the field, added 17 points and 12 boards, Patrick McCaffery scored 14 points and Brock Harding finished with 10 points, 12 assists and four steals for Iowa (7-5).

Khydarius Smith scored seven points in a 9-2 run as the Hawkeyes went three minutes without a made field goal and UMBC (5-9) led 26-21 with eight minutes left in the first half. After Perkins made two free throws, McCaffery threw down a dunk to end the drought and Iowa scored 27 of the final 37 first-half points to take a 50-36 advantage into halftime. The Retrievers trailed by double figures the rest of the way.

Dion Brown made 5 of 6 from 3-point range and scored 23 points to lead UMBC and Smith finished with 20 points.

UMBC, which has lost four games in a row and five of its last six, shot 46% (32 of 69) from the field and made 13 of 25 (52%) from 3-point range but had a minus-11 turnover margin as Iowa scored 23 points off 15 Retrievers turnovers.

Iowa, which went into the game averaging 10.5 turnovers per game (No. 48 nationally), committed a season-low four.

UMBC plays host to American on Dec. 29. Iowa wraps up a four-game home stand against Northern Illinois on Dec. 29.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

